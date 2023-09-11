Why Network18 is bullish on marrying its digital properties with its TV channels

"In terms of audience insights, we are actively working on tech and data science initiatives to understand how our audience engages across various platforms. This initiative isn't limited to our channels and websites; it spans off-platform distribution across YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat etc. and Connected TV. Our goal is to create a deep understanding of our audience for content and monetization opportunities. Our data is a goldmine of insights. It helps us internally with content personalization, optimised programming, and cross-platform audience strategies. Externally, we're exploring opportunities for monetisation, leveraging this rich dataset," he elaborates.