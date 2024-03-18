WPL scored on sponsors, but ad spots had few takers; here’s why

According to experts, this year, the projected revenue from the tournament is around Rs 90 crore, indicating a decrease of about 15-20% compared to last year’s Rs 110 crore. Viacom18 has invested Rs 951 crore to acquire the media rights for five years. Ideally, they should be making around Rs 190 crore per year. Further, the viewership has also not significantly increased since last year. In its first season, it was 0.23, and in 2024 it is 0.24. To establish context, the IPL’s rating stands around 4+.