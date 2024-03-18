WPL scored on sponsors, but ad spots had few takers; here’s why

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
WPL's low viewership prompts brands to scrutinise ROI
Limited media coverage and lack of pre-tournament hype affect WPL's growth and revenue potential
WPL teams secure sponsorships, but advertising revenue witnesses a decline
With matches set to increase from 22 to 36 next year and the addition of a sixth team, revenue generation is projected to improve significantly next year
In just four overs, Ellyse Perry’s devastating spell resulted in six wickets, setting a new record for bowling figures in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The Australian all-rounder's exceptional bowling performance helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Mumbai Indians on March 12.
This was just one of the many highlights in the three-week-long tournament that was dotted with nail-biting moments in front of record crowds. While the girls set the field ablaze, the same excitement was found lacking among advertisers. The television broadcast and digital streaming of the matches had very few advertisements during the breaks.
According to experts, this year, the projected revenue from the tournament is around Rs 90 crore, indicating a decrease of about 15-20% compared to last year’s Rs 110 crore. Viacom18 has invested Rs 951 crore to acquire the media rights for five years. Ideally, they should be making around Rs 190 crore per year. Further, the viewership has also not significantly increased since last year. In its first season, it was 0.23, and in 2024 it is 0.24. To establish context, the IPL’s rating stands around 4+.
Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head, Parle Products, says something extraordinary needs to happen in the stadium to get people excited about the tournament. “For it to sparkle, there needs to be something extraordinary. For example, if something like Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh’s innings last year happens at the WPL it will create excitement. The event needs to create a buzz,” he says.
Poulami Roy, CMO, RSH Global, says it's society’s collective responsibility to drive change and support the growth of women's sports.
“We are not conditioned to see women in a certain way. The challenge with advancing women's cricket extends beyond support from organisations and advertisers; it reflects deeper societal conditioning. Changing mindsets and perceptions about women in sports requires addressing ingrained biases. This societal shift cannot be achieved overnight but demands persistent efforts to change perceptions and norms,” she says.
Meanwhile, WPL teams continue to garner several brand sponsorship deals.
Paroksh Chawla, CEO, ITW Catalyst, a sports consultancy firm, says that while sponsorship provides visibility, advertising will take time to gain traction as the league establishes itself in the audience's consciousness. Brands are navigating between sponsorship and advertising, considering both ROI and return on opportunity (ROO) as well as their objectives of being enablers for women's sports.
“Currently, advertisers may find it challenging due to the comparative infancy of WPL against the well-established IPL. However, as WPL matures and finds its place in the cricketing landscape, advertisers will likely recognise its potential for ROI. Despite initial struggles, WPL's growth trajectory is promising, and as it becomes more established, advertisers will increasingly see its value,” he says.
RSH Global’s brand Joy has partnered with Gujarat Titans for WPL. Roy says associating with WPL helps advance a narrative that resonates with women consumers nationwide, fostering pride and respect for the brand, regardless of individual usage.
“Viewership for WPL doesn't match IPL's scale, so you can't ride on it for reach,” she adds.
Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline, which owns the WPL team Gujarat Giants, says, WPL presents an ideal opportunity for brands that target not only women but also those that acknowledge the significant role women play in household decision-making. Many brands find the WPL appealing due to its alignment with their objectives.
“The initial growth may seem slower, similar to the early years of the IPL. BCCI took around 15-16 years to establish the IPL. But that has provided valuable insights for the faster development of WPL. While both leagues attract diverse brands with varying objectives, the level of brand visibility and association differs. The investment disparity between IPL and WPL is considerable at present, but there's significant potential for growth in WPL's visibility and commercial appeal. With upcoming seasons, WPL could close the gap and potentially reach a level comparable to or near IPL,” he says.
With consecutive quarters of cricketing events since last year, with the ICC World Cup being one of the key highlights, sponsorship opportunities have been impacted. “Nonetheless, despite these factors, the second season has garnered considerable interest from various brands,” he says.
The team has partnered with Ambuja Cements, Fortune, Joy Personal Care, JSW Paints, HDFC Life, MyMaster11, Cristos, Fever FM and Radio Mirchi for this season.
“We've maintained partnerships with some brands due to their successful achievement of their objectives. Additionally, new brands have found the opportunity appealing and have come on board,” he says.
Parle Products is not advertising in the tournament. Buddha says both the media platforms- Sports18 and JioCinema do not have a great reach. “We need good viewership. And the Viacom18 properties don't have that great a reach. So the viewership numbers are not exciting,” he says.