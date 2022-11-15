WPP Commerce to be held in Mumbai

Tushar Vyas, president – growth and transformation, GroupM South Asia, said: “WPP Commerce is an amazing platform to understand how market priorities are changing the commerce landscape and taking a centre stage for brands. As eCommerce accelerates, customers increasingly buy directly from brands, with social media playing a vital role in this commerce journey. As such, having a fully managed service with omnichannel expertise has become essential. The spotlight of this event will be the acceleration of the eCommerce ecosystem along with technology and innovation being growth drivers for commerce. This year, we look forward to diving deeper into the commerce ecosystem through sessions and workshops led by our WPP agencies, clients, and partners.”