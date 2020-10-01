Zee Entertainment Launches their First Lifestyle Channel: Zee Zest

Starting from 1st October 2020, the channel will present content that will be a perfect encapsulation of food, travel, lifestyle, home improvement, wellness, culture, and DIY.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited launches its first lifestyle channel – Zee Zest, where one can UNLIMIT Life through its varied and comprehensive line-up of shows. Starting from 1st October 2020, the channel will present content that will be a perfect encapsulation of food, travel, lifestyle, home improvement, wellness, culture, and DIY to enable one to UNLIMIT Life straight from the confines of your armchair.
Zee Zest will bring unique offerings to the audiences as they meet our desi stars like Chef Ajay Chopra,Rakesh Raghunathan, and our very own celebrity Chefs - Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, and Chef Kunal Kapurthrough some highly engaging original shows like 100% South Indian, India’s 50 Best Dishes, Ghar Sa Yummy - Swaad Familywala, Food Veda, and Meetha toh Banta Hai. Through these shows, the audience sets on a journey to shortlist India’s 50 best dishes with the host Ajay Chopra, witness stories of home cooks and what is cooked in a million Indian homes with chef Pankaj, and discover 100% South Indian dishes with the host Rakesh Raghunathan. Determine the importance and methods of adapting the age-old tradition of Ayurveda into our modern-day lifestyle with host Kunal Kapur, while host Akanksha Khatri will take you all on an exciting journey to discover the emotion behind ‘Meetha toh Banta Hai’.
The channel will also bring some highly popular global shows for the first time in India, like Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown Season 5, Jaime: Keep Cooking & Carry On, Far Flung with Gary Mehigan, MasterChef Australia - Season 9, MasterChef USA Junior Season 5, and much more across various genres. Late Anthony Bourdain, the famous American celebrity chef, author, journalist, and travel documentarian, traveled across the globe to uncover little-known areas of the world and celebrated diverse cultures through his show.Jamie Oliver shows some incredible recipes, tips and hacks, specifically tailored for the unique times we're living in, through Jamie: Keep Cooking & Carry On. The portfolio of international shows on this channel will be newfound in India. While the international shows will give a perspective for global offerings, the original shows are a self-reflection of the audience’s aspirations and interests.
Amit Nair, Business Head, Zee Zest says, “Zee Zest is the promise of a new tomorrow with taking charge of life and experiencing newer journeys and amazing stories. Our carefully curated international shows and India originals will be an escape from the regular, a path to your aspirations, a catalyst to UNLIMIT the horizon of your experiences. The diverse content across sub-genres with a homegrown appeal will entertain, lead to discovery, and will liven up every moment of the viewer with the intent to UNLIMIT Life itself. We hope to inspire our audiences to take up their own journeys of joy, creativity and breaking boundaries by adding Zest to their lives”
Amit Shah, cluster head – North, West & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited says, “ZEE has always created strong curated brands that cater to the diverse entertainment needs of the consumer. We have been market leaders with our offerings, the pioneers in setting trends when it comes to content creation. Zee Zest’s unique proposition of offering an enhanced experience with a TV & digital presence ensures we engage with our viewers across all relevant touchpoints and are also able to provide more value to the advertisers with platform agnostic solutions. Zee Zest will capture the consumers’ mind space by offering the best of lifestyle content with shows that not only entertain but educate and add value to our viewers’ lives.