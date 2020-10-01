Zee Entertainment Launches their First Lifestyle Channel: Zee Zest

The channel will also bring some highly popular global shows for the first time in India, like Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown Season 5, Jaime: Keep Cooking & Carry On, Far Flung with Gary Mehigan, MasterChef Australia - Season 9, MasterChef USA Junior Season 5, and much more across various genres. Late Anthony Bourdain, the famous American celebrity chef, author, journalist, and travel documentarian, traveled across the globe to uncover little-known areas of the world and celebrated diverse cultures through his show.Jamie Oliver shows some incredible recipes, tips and hacks, specifically tailored for the unique times we're living in, through Jamie: Keep Cooking & Carry On. The portfolio of international shows on this channel will be newfound in India. While the international shows will give a perspective for global offerings, the original shows are a self-reflection of the audience’s aspirations and interests.