ZEE Group launches four digital regional news channels for South India

Udaya Kumar has been appointed as the Sales Head for the south digital channels. Speaking on the launch Udaya Kumar says, “I am super excited to be associated with ZEE. ZEE is already a pioneer brand in the news and media vertical across the country with range of innovative products, the launch of DIGITAL NEWS TV is another innovation. We have carefully curated programming that caters to all the needs and wants of an educated viewer. Our focus is not just politics but includes a plethora of other genres like crime scene investigation, political satire, lifestyle, health etc. Looking forward for some great work with this dynamic team and contribute for the revenue growth across all 4 south Indic languages.”