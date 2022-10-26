Zee-Sony merger: both parties agree on selling 3 Hindi channels to address anti-competition concerns

According to an Indian Express report, both groups have agreed to divest in Big Magic - a Hindi general entertainment channel, as well as Zee Action and Zee Classic - both Hindi film channels. The CCI made the 58 page order public on 26 October 2022 and mentions the prima-facie opinion that the deal is likely to cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition. It’s important to note that deals valued beyond a certain threshold need the CCI’s approval compulsorily, to ensure fair competition in the markets.