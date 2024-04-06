Zee to reduce workforce by 15% to cut costs

R. Gopalan, Chairman of ZEE, said, “The Board has noted the MD & CEO’s steps being taken to streamline the organisation and the proposed lean structure. While the Board is in the process of discussing the same, the proposed structure certainly is in line with the strategic guidance provided to the management. The Board appreciates the steps taken by the management to enhance the overall performance of the company, reaffirming our faith in the team’s ability to drive the Company towards its set targets for the future.”