1 in 2 Gen X workers concerned about slow career growth when working remotely - LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease across the country, and professionals slowly return to work, many are still concerned about being safe when working on-site in the current scenario. Findings show that Gen Z professionals are 20% more likely to be worried about workplace sanitization than Gen X and Millennials. Gen Z professionals are also 7% more likely to be concerned about access to protective tools and equipment than other generations. Overall, concerns around ‘exposure to those who don’t take guidelines seriously’ and ‘inadequate employer policies’ are mutually shared across generations.