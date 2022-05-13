10-minute delivery promise helped Zepto clock 946% growth in 4 months: Bobble AI Data Intelligence Division report

Speaking on the findings, Tabrez Alam - Chief Data & Strategy Officer - Bobble AI, commented, “Bengaluru-based market research firm RedSeer recently reported that India’s 10-15 minute delivery market is anticipated to reach $5.5 billion by 2025. When we analyzed data from our keyboard users, we realized that Zepto, although a relatively new entrant in the 10-minute delivery space registered such astounding growth in terms of the user base, leaving behind older players such as Dunzo, Blinkit (erstwhile Grofers), and Big Basket. The comparative study also revealed that quick commerce adoption saw unprecedented uptake in the post-COVID period. The burgeoning online population and their increasing preference for online shopping are facilitating the market to grow rapidly.”