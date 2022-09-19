1441 Pizzeria unveils a new logo and brand identity

Krishna Gupta, co-founder of 1441 Pizzeria, has received the Forbes 30 under 30 award for his accomplishments in the restaurant industry. He shares, "With a new logo and menu, we aim to introduce the fun side of the brand. Over the past six years, we have experienced great success, expanding into four additional cities—Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Hyderabad—and building a solid team of 200+ people across 20+ outlets. Since its inception, our company has grown to include 13 Dine-in Outlets and 9 Cloud Kitchens that offer dine-in, delivery, and takeaway options across India.”