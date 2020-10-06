2020 creates 'fabric sanitiser' sub-segment within laundry; will it stick?

“There are both rational and emotional reasons behind considering use of laundry sanitisers. In this case, Lifebouy has got it right as the claims are not exaggerated and the need is real. Since the effectiveness of these products is not tangible, the usage will be for psychological reasons. There will be a psychographic profile, who will use it for longer time. There is no denial of the fact that the usage will go down post pandemic, but surely these brands will remain in homes, depending on the overall experience with them,” she elaborates.