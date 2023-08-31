54% of Indian consumers prefer hybrid shopping for festive season: InMobi’s Festive Report

• Budgets look bright as 84% of Indian consumers reported an increase in online shopping budgets compared to the previous year.

• Reduced price consciousness leads to an interest in exploring options as 63% said that they know what item to buy and are only left to finalize the brand of their choice.

• The festivities are phygital as 54% of respondents prefer hybrid shopping, combining online and offline methods and 44% said they would shop online only.

• Unplanned shoppers are inclined to shop closer to festivals. 58% planning to shop around Dusshera and Diwali, whereas about 1 in 3 shoppers are looking to start as early as September.

• Mobile reigns over India as the most popular channel for Indian consumers as they Learn (46%), Explore (79%) and Buy (78%) making it an essential part of their purchase journey