A century-old brand's recipe for success: MTR's CMO on innovation and staying true to roots

The Food Festival is just one example of MTR's efforts to connect with its consumers on a deeper level, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity. "We have invested behind a Cuisine Centre of Excellence, which is a team of chefs that works very, very closely with the home cooks from across our core geographies," Tiku explains. "We've already collected a repository of over 3,000 recipes. These are recipes that are actually passed on through generations, that are embedded into the culture of the different places that we come from."