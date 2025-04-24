A saucy solution: Pizza Hut’s attempt to keep pizzas from going dry

That bread, sauce and cheese are the key components of a good pizza is undisputed. But when Pizza Hut India asked consumers what ruins one, they pointed to pies that are dry, chewy and dispiriting. The remedy? Juicy toppings.

In a new campaign, the American quick-service restaurant giant has launched a range of pizzas with vegetarian and meat toppings, marinated and paired with three rich sauces: Kadhai, Royal Spice and Southern Chilly. The line is called the Juicylicious Pizza Range.

“While working to enhance our product’s juiciness, we realised that it’s not just the combination of sauce and cheese, but also the toppings that matter. Our chefs then conceived the idea of marinating the toppings in rich Indian sauces,” says Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut India.

But is it truly an issue, or merely a matter of convenience? One is guaranteed a piping hot pizza at a restaurant, and most delivery services have evolved sufficiently to ensure a hot one. So, are the pizzas really dry?

Datta reveals that over 50% of pizzas are ordered for delivery, noting that the new range of pizzas travels better thanks to an increased amount of sauce, courtesy of the marinated toppings. “When you bite into the pizza after it’s been delivered, it tastes juicier than the others,” she says.

She also acknowledges that, at times, the combination of bread, sauce, cheese, and toppings may not always deliver the desired experience in a restaurant. “The concept of marinated toppings and the pizza being juicy is something that truly resonated with consumers,” she adds.

The sauces, upon closer inspection, are classic flavours typically found at QSRs or cloud kitchens—designed more for the mass market than the discerning consumer. “While globalisation has significantly shaped flavours in India, consumers still seek familiarity within the unfamiliar,” says the chief marketing officer, adding that the brand’s tandoori and makhani sauce-based pizzas are its bestsellers.

Before finalising the list of sauces to drench the toppings, selected from a pool of 10-15 options in the pantry, Pizza Hut consulted approximately 250 consumers across various cities for feedback.

Aanandita Datta

While the Juicylicious Pizza Range may aim to eliminate the problem of dry pizzas, it is not solely about the pies themselves. The refresh encompasses a large-scale menu overhaul, with 16 new additions across garlic breads, chicken wings, and Melts, all offered in Southern Fiery, Royal Spice, and Kadhai flavours.

It is designed to allow consumers to experience all the sauces, but not exclusively through pizzas, as that could become tedious, explains Datta.

Pizza Hut plans to amplify the campaign across television, print, digital and outdoor media. Noteworthy, however, is its collaboration with Sports Tak, a popular sports platform from the India Today Group, which signals the QSR’s intent to forge a deeper association with sports in the minds of consumers.

“What we are doing with them is securing high-visibility placements and deep integrations. We are effectively working to build a strong association between Pizza Hut and sports,” says Datta.

The partnership began with the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and will run through the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). While buying ad space there may seem simple, the high costs had kept Pizza Hut India from the T20 league.

As Datta continues to promote the Juicylicious Pizza Range, she expresses no fear of missing out on the Korean-inspired menus recently introduced by QSR rivals McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s. “This trend has been around since last year,” she quips, adding that her current focus is on differentiating Pizza Hut from the competition through its juicy offerings.