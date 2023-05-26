Adda52.com launches an interactive talk series ‘Gamepreneurship Decoded’

Adda52 Game Ambassador Arun Sriram said, “Learning the game of poker is quite popular amongst students in Western countries, hence some of the top-ranked international institutes promote learning through poker to their students to help them understand real-world challenges and find solutions using analytics and logic. Through poker, we develop the understanding of probability, the appetite for risk vs reward, how to control our emotions, manage our finances, and most importantly how to focus on making the best decisions with the information we have - all key essentials for students who will be exposed to the professional and competitive world in due course.”