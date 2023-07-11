Adda52.com onboards actor Ali Fazal for the 8th edition of ‘Poker Night with Stars’

The 'Poker Night with Stars' series gives both novice and seasoned players of the game an equal opportunity to play online poker with individuals who have found success in their various industries and win exciting prizes. All these achievers who have appeared on the Poker Night with Stars believe that poker has helped them in their life and career by making them understand the importance of different skills like patience, perseverance, precision etc. Adda52.com started the series in 2018 with Chris Gayle and is back with another famous cricketer for the new edition. Acclaimed celebrities like David Warner, Rohit Bose Roy, Dinesh Karthik, Kieron Pollard, Salim Merchant and Sophie Choudry have been associated with Adda52’s ‘Poker Night with Stars’ campaign in the past.