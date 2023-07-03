adidas unveils new sportswear label ft. Deepika Padukone

The all new Z.N.E. collection is available in stores across India and on online portal as well.
adidas reveals its latest drop from the all-new Sportswear label, the ZERO.NEGATIVE.ENERGY.(Z.N.E.)collection.
A collection of comfy and relaxed fits built with innovative materials including AEROREADY technology and four-way stretch fabric for maximum comfort. The collection of hoodies, trackpants, tees and shorts, offers a minimalist and distraction-free design, ideal for everyday occasions.
Debuted by global superstar and youth icon, Deepika Padukone, the campaign inspires consumers from various walks of life to cut through the clutter and stay ‘In the Moment’. The campaign highlights Deepika’s effortless style as she showcases the key looks of the minimal yet versatile collection which provide distraction-free, stylish comfort. Each look keeps it simple yet stylish and allows for multiple pairings to suit the wearer, no matter the moment.
From performance to lifestyle, the new collection remixes the original design, fusing it with adidas’ AEROREADY technology and stylish yet subtle features, all whilst maintaining adidas Sportswear’s comfort first DNA.