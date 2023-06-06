Aditya Birla Group forays into branded jewellery retail

The branded jewellery retail venture will be operated by a newly recruited leadership team with deep retail and category expertise.

India's gems and jewellery market contributes approximately 7% to the GDP. The jewellery market is projected to grow to ~USD 90 billion by 2025. Amidst this rapid growth, a steady transition from an unorganised to an organised sector is being observed. The Group's timely entry is set to embellish this dynamic landscape, offering Indian consumers a diverse array of meticulously crafted and intricately designed jewellery.