AdLift bags integrated digital marketing mandate for Mederma

Talking about the collaboration, Himani Modi Agarwal, director at Win Healthcare, said, "The healthcare sector is $10 trillion where Indian healthcare sector accounts for about $372 billion and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. Given the population size, there is huge scope for growth hence an opportunity to remain on top of people’s minds. Mederma is one of our unique brands that provides specific solutions to users’ problems. We are excited to partner with AdLift and leverage their deep expertise in performance marketing service to elevate our digital presence."