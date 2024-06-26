AdLift bags integrated digital marketing mandate for Mederma

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency will create a strategy for the 360-degree approach that revolves around driving organic and paid marketing growth.
AdLift, a global digital marketing agency, has added Mederma to its clientele roster. Mederma is part of industrialist Umesh Modi group healthcare company Win-Medicare. The agency is tasked to overview the integrated digital mandate for its brand Mederma.
Under this strategic partnership, AdLift will help the company’s brands with top digital services like SEO, SEM, content marketing, and social media on top. The agency's approach will drive organic growth through on-page and off-page content strategies, enhance the brand’s online visibility with keyword marketing techniques, and further maximise its growth by integrating Search Engine Marketing (SEM). This will be combined with strategic social media campaigns to drive traffic to the company’s social media platforms and organic leads.
Prashant Puri, co-founder and CEO of AdLift, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration stating, "With AdLift’s expertise of leading integrated campaigns for clients across industries and our expertise in SEO and SEM, this collaboration is a perfect synergy. We are confident that the result-oriented organic search strategy will gel meticulously with the paid marketing campaigns for the company. The social media campaigns will help the company promote its brands regularly, adding more followers to their social media platforms, and ultimately resulting in better search results and product queries.
Talking about the collaboration, Himani Modi Agarwal, director at Win Healthcare, said, "The healthcare sector is $10 trillion where Indian healthcare sector accounts for about $372 billion and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. Given the population size, there is huge scope for growth hence an opportunity to remain on top of people’s minds. Mederma is one of our unique brands that provides specific solutions to users’ problems. We are excited to partner with AdLift and leverage their deep expertise in performance marketing service to elevate our digital presence."