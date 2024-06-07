afaqs! CMO Dialogues - Ruchira Jaitly, CMO, Diageo India

I am going to go back to a time when we launched new flavours for a pretty huge brand that I was working on. We chose names that were so difficult that people couldn’t understand what they stood for. The flavours were fantastic accompanied by some of the best creatives I have ever made. We even aired the creatives in the IPL, which even then was one of the most expensive properties. So, a fantastic media plan, great creative work, and the product was ready-to-go, but the flavour names and concepts were so tough that consumers couldn’t understand.