After Katrina Kaif, KL Rahul invests in Hyugalife.com

Speaking about this collaboration, KL Rahul stated, "Fitness is not just a fleeting trend but a lifestyle. It's not just about looking good or performing well, it's also about taking care of your life - that encompasses mental, emotional, and social well-being. As athletes, we have the opportunity to inspire others to lead healthier and more active lives. That is exactly what I aspire to do through this partnership with HyugaLife.com. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with HyugaLife and contribute to a more health-conscious India."