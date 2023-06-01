After Katrina Kaif, KL Rahul invests in Hyugalife.com

Hyugalife.com offers a diverse range of health and wellness products such as health supplements, health foods, supplements for hair, skin, nails, weight management, sports nutrition.
With the health and wellness space buzzing with new brands and products, HyugaLife.com, consumers are seeking a one-stop destination for authentic health and wellness products.
Hyugalife.com, the creation of Sachin Parikh (formerly Nykaa) and co-founders Anvi Shah (formerly Unilever) and Neehar Modi (formerly Amazon), is the realisation of that goal. The parent firm, Pratech Brands, secured $3 million in funding from Sequoia India's Surge.
The platform boasts partnerships with over 300+ brands and 9000+ products including top brands such as Fast & Up, MuscleBlaze, MyFitness Optimum Nutrition, Power Gummies, and Wellbeing Nutrition.
Hyugalife.com has now welcomed a well-known cricket star, KL Rahul as investor and ambassador. KL Rahul, who is currently recovering from a sports injury has joined hands with HyugaLife.com to inspire every Indian to be their healthiest and best self with its all-encompassing platform.
Speaking about this collaboration, KL Rahul stated, "Fitness is not just a fleeting trend but a lifestyle. It's not just about looking good or performing well, it's also about taking care of your life - that encompasses mental, emotional, and social well-being. As athletes, we have the opportunity to inspire others to lead healthier and more active lives. That is exactly what I aspire to do through this partnership with HyugaLife.com. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with HyugaLife and contribute to a more health-conscious India."
Anvi Shah, CEO, HyugaLife.com says “KL Rahul’s investment in HyugaLife.com is a further validation of HyugaLife’s mission. His presence will be a valuable contribution to the platform’s growth and success. At Hyugalife.com, our mission is to inspire this generation to prioritize their well-being and create a nation where a health-conscious lifestyle is the norm. We are excited to have KL Rahul, an iconic sports star, join us in this pursuit.”