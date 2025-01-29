Airtel Payments Bank Partners with Karnataka Bulldozers for CCL 2025

Airtel Payments Bank announced its official partnership with the Karnataka Bulldozers for the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025. As part of this collaboration, Airtel Payments Bank will be co-sponsoring the team in its quest for victory while promoting safe digital banking solutions to fans across the nation.



This partnership underscores Airtel Payments Bank’s focus on delivering simple, safe, and rewarding banking services, while also promoting the passion and energy of the Karnataka Bulldozers, who share the Bank’s commitment to excellence and speed. The team’s dynamic playstyle on the field mirrors the fast, efficient services Airtel Payments Bank provides to millions of customers across India, making this partnership a perfect match.



The Celebrity Cricket League, known for its blend of cricket and entertainment, will begin on 8 February 2025. Through this collaboration, Airtel Payments Bank aims to connect with millions of cricket fans nationwide and reinforce its position as a trusted partner in digital banking.



Shilpi Kapoor, chief marketing officer of Airtel Payments Bank, said: "We are delighted to partner with the Karnataka Bulldozers for the Celebrity Cricket League 2025. Cricket and entertainment are unifying passions for millions of Indians, and many of them utilize our secure digital banking solutions. We believe this association will allow us to engage with our customers meaningfully and further strengthen our connection with nationwide audiences."



Speaking about the partnership, Mayukha Devangi, chief operating officer of Karnataka Bulldozers, added, "We are thrilled to have Airtel Payments Bank as our co-sponsor for this season of the Celebrity Cricket League. Their commitment to empowering Indians with safe digital-first banking solutions resonates with our team’s ethos of safety and entertainment. We look forward to a successful season ahead."

Advertisment