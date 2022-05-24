Aisle launches Neene, a dating app for Global Kannadiga Singles

Able Joseph, founder and CEO, Aisle, said, “The collective mindset of Indians is changing in terms of dating and so are regional audiences who are warming up to the ideas of online dating. After the outstanding success of our previous vernacular apps, we are confident about the need for region-specific dating apps in India. Our newest launch Neene is an addition to this set for our Kannada speaking audiences looking for committed long-term relationships. With Neene we hope to be so effective in matching Kannadiga singles that users end up deleting the app forever post finding their partner.”