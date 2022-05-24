Aisle launches Neene, a dating app for Global Kannadiga Singles

Neene offers high-intent matchmaking for Kannada speakers both in and out of India.
Aisle, India’s market leader in high-intent dating apps, has announced the launch of its vernacular dating app ‘Neene’, for Kannadiga singles both in India and abroad. Neene, which translates to ‘Only You’ in Kannada aims to remove the barriers of language and region among Kannadigas looking for committed long-term relationships. After the success of Arike, Anbe and Neetho for Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu speaking audiences, Neene is the fourth app in the suite of Aisle’s vernacular dating apps. The company is all set to focus on creating a personalised experience for different cultures and regions in India.
Although Kannada pop culture and films encourage love marriages and finding life partners independently, the singles of the region did not have a platform to explore their options online until now. Neene is the first and only app catering to the Kannadiga community. Neene offers a personalised online dating experience for Kannadiga singles worldwide, allowing them to find exclusive and committed life partners through the app.
Designed specifically for the community, Neene’s feature of ‘Trivia Games’ creates a fun and interactive way for singles to build a connection by finding common regional interests. In addition to this, users can also send virtual notes to express their interest in other members and help connect on a deeper level. The centre of all features on the app is to help build a strong relationship between its users.
Able Joseph, founder and CEO, Aisle, said, “The collective mindset of Indians is changing in terms of dating and so are regional audiences who are warming up to the ideas of online dating. After the outstanding success of our previous vernacular apps, we are confident about the need for region-specific dating apps in India. Our newest launch Neene is an addition to this set for our Kannada speaking audiences looking for committed long-term relationships. With Neene we hope to be so effective in matching Kannadiga singles that users end up deleting the app forever post finding their partner.”
Aisle’s suite of vernacular apps, Arike, Anbe, and Neetho were embraced by Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu speaking audiences and the company hopes to establish the same with ‘Neene’.
As the market leader in high-intent dating, Aisle wants to continue creating new experiences that help users meet someone special. With a combined global community of 9.5 million users, Aisle has been in the Top 3 on revenue charts consistently and has seen an outstanding performance with all of its vernacular apps. Recently, Info Edge acquired 76% of the company for INR 91 crore.