Ajinkya Rahane joins Fanoz as brand ambassador

Fanoz, a fan-first sports engagement platform, has announced Ajinkya Rahane as its official brand ambassador. Unlike traditional sports fan gaming platforms that focus primarily on monetary incentives, Fanoz is a fan-centric destination bringing together gaming, commerce, and community - celebrating the passion that fuels the sports ecosystem.

“There are two hearts of the sports ecosystem: the athlete and the fan. While the industry has focused on players, fans have not received their due, often being reduced to mere spectators. Fanoz is here to change that. With Ajinkya joining us, we have a leader who embodies the spirit of the game and understands the power of fan engagement,” said Swapnil Manish, co-founder & CEO of Fanoz.

Anuradha Sinha, co-founder & COO, added, “Ajinkya is the perfect ambassador for Fanoz - not just because of his cricketing excellence, but because he represents the values of sportsmanship, integrity, and fan connection. Together, we are bringing fans into the heart of the action.”

Fanoz, known for fan-driven experiences, enables interactive sports streaming and solving a major engagement challenge for the industry. Fanoz has a first-of-its-kind sports ecosystem that benefits not just fans, but leagues, teams, brands, and media partners.