All women, all year: Tanishq doubles down on women-centric ads for 2025

In a blend of old-world charm and contemporary panache, Tanishq, India's premier jewellery retailer from the house of Titan, introduced the last campaign of 2024 in December titled ‘Celebrate Your Sparkle’. The brand has now kicked off 2025 with a continuation of the campaign that features veteran actress Manisha Koirala and the iconic melody "Jadoo Teri Nazar".

The ad gleefully puts women at the centre of the narrative and celebrates femininity, which is the consistent theme of Tanishq’s marketing strategy. Speaking exclusively about the campaign, Pelki Tshering, Tanishq's chief marketing officer, offered a glimpse into the brand's strategic thinking.

Pelki Tshering, CMO, Tanishq

"The modern Indian woman is at the heart of everything we do," she explains, settling into a conversation about the brand's first marketing initiative of the year. The choice of diamonds as the campaign's cornerstone wasn't merely aesthetic—it reflected a deeper understanding of contemporary consumer behaviour.

"Our insights indicate that whilst gold jewellery often holds deeper familial and cultural significance, diamond jewellery represents something more personal—a confident expression of individuality," Tshering elaborates.

It's this nuanced understanding that has shaped the campaign's creative direction, brought to life by long-standing creative partner Lowe Lintas.

The brief, as Tshering describes it, was "beautifully simple": an unapologetic celebration of the Tanishq woman—her choices, desires, and personal journey. However, its execution proved to be a more complex endeavour, requiring meticulous planning to ensure the message resonated across India's diverse demographic landscape.

All women, all year

While the brand's core demographic comprises women aged 30-40, Tshering emphasises that its strategy is more mindset-driven.

"We celebrate women from all walks of life—intergenerational, diverse, and authentic," she notes. "Any woman who embraces her fabulousness, as well as her imperfections, with confidence is our audience."

The brand's media strategy reflects this inclusive approach, with a significant shift towards digital platforms whilst maintaining a strategic presence in traditional media.

Print media, for instance, remains crucial for messages requiring deeper engagement, while out-of-home advertising drives frequency in key catchment areas.

Particularly noteworthy is Tanishq's sophisticated approach to influencer marketing. The brand has moved beyond mere celebrity endorsements to create a diverse ecosystem of partnerships.

From collaborations with celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff for modern fashion integration to engaging with journalist Faye D'Souza through podcasts, the strategy demonstrates a nuanced understanding of contemporary influence.

Consumer outlook

"For millennials and Gen Z, jewellery is increasingly viewed as everyday luxury rather than just occasion-based." Pelki Tshering, Tanishq

As the conversation turns to current consumer trends, Tshering's insights reveal a fascinating evolution in the jewellery category.

"For millennials and Gen Z, jewellery is increasingly viewed as everyday luxury rather than just occasion-based," she observes. This shift has prompted Tanishq to introduce over 10,000 new designs at accessible price points, starting at Rs 15,000.

The brand's recent launch of the Switch & Shine collection perfectly encapsulates this trend, offering pieces that can be styled multiple ways—a clever response to the modern consumer's desire for versatility and value.

In the bridal segment, too, Tanishq has noted a shift towards pieces that balance traditional grandeur with contemporary styling and reusability.

Technology plays a crucial role in Tanishq's strategy for 2025. The brand is leveraging AI for personalised marketing and merchandising, while also experimenting with generative AI tools for vernacular outreach.

The upcoming launch of the Tanishq Diamond Expertise Centre underscores the brand's commitment to transparency, allowing consumers to validate the purity and light performance of their diamonds.

While Tshering remained tight-lipped about specific expansion plans for 2025 (citing a silent period), the overall strategy suggests a brand that's confidently striding into the future whilst keeping one foot firmly planted in its traditional values.

The 'Celebrate Your Sparkle' campaign, with its clever mix of nostalgia and contemporary relevance, seems to be just the opening salvo in what promises to be an interesting year for Tanishq.

As the brand navigates the delicate balance between tradition and modernity, heritage and innovation, it appears to be crafting a narrative that resonates with the multifaceted nature of its target audience.