Amazon Air launched in India

The introduction of Amazon Air would help 1.1 million additional sellers in India, fostering expansion for related industries like shipping and packing. "This is a tremendous stride forward for the aviation sector as well as a very significant step for both merchants and customers. Akhil Saxena, vice president - customer fulfillment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) and WW Customer Service, Amazon, said, "We are celebrating a critical milestone in our global effort to reshape the future of logistics. "Amazon Air arrives in India at a crucial moment. We have made a lot of good progress in recent years to develop the nation's fulfilment, transportation, and logistics infrastructure," Saxena continued.