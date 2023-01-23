Amazon Air launched in India

The Amazon-branded aircraft will transport customer shipments to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.
Amazon Air takes off in India, with this launch, it has become the first e-commerce company in the nation with a dedicated air cargo network. Amazon Air will utilize the complete cargo capacity of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines, a joint venture between AFL and the Ireland-based ASL Aviation Group. The Amazon-branded aircraft will transport customer shipments to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.
"We're excited to start Amazon Air in India to ensure we can give our increasing customer base with great selection, cheap costs, and faster deliveries," said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President, Amazon Global Air.
Telangana minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, who oversees Amazon's senior management and the departments of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, inaugurated Quikjet's new aircraft on Monday.
KT Rama Rao said: "Hyderabad has become a significant centre for e-commerce distribution and supply chain activities, and Telangana provides a favourable environment for the growth of multi-modal connectivity. We have been striving to improve the state's air cargo infrastructure, therefore we are pleased that Amazon Air has launched. This will help to further establish Hyderabad as a national cargo hub and will increase employment prospects in the state".
The introduction of Amazon Air would help 1.1 million additional sellers in India, fostering expansion for related industries like shipping and packing. "This is a tremendous stride forward for the aviation sector as well as a very significant step for both merchants and customers. Akhil Saxena, vice president - customer fulfillment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) and WW Customer Service, Amazon, said, "We are celebrating a critical milestone in our global effort to reshape the future of logistics. "Amazon Air arrives in India at a crucial moment. We have made a lot of good progress in recent years to develop the nation's fulfilment, transportation, and logistics infrastructure," Saxena continued.