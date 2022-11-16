Annalect India moved to new office space in Hyderabad

This year, the media and advertising agency has completed ten years in India and the new space will provide an enhanced experience, operational efficiencies and further room for expansion.
Annalect India, an Omnicom Group company has moved to a new, large office space in Hyderabad to accommodate the continuous business growth.
The company is consistently working towards building new capabilities and aims to grow by 3x strength in the near future.
Annalect India has three other centers located in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Chennai comprising a diverse talent pool of over 1,600 employees. Currently, there are more than 300 employees in Hyderabad alone.
Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, Annalect India, said, “Moving to a new office space to accommodate the demands of our growing business is yet another milestone in Annalect India’s growth journey. When we first came to Hyderabad in September 2021, we were a compact team of 20 Annalectuals. It was a part of our strategic endeavour to bring the workplace closer to our workforce. As a result, we were able to bring diverse mindsets into our fold, which enabled us to succeed swiftly. Since then, there has been a remarkable growth in talent diversity as well as efficiency. Today, we have a strong workforce of over 300 Annalectuals in Hyderabad, delivering top-notch services across various functions. We continue to learn and evolve and our strength is mirrored in the value we have been creating for our partner agencies and clients.”