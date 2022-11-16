Annalect India moved to new office space in Hyderabad

Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, Annalect India, said, “Moving to a new office space to accommodate the demands of our growing business is yet another milestone in Annalect India’s growth journey. When we first came to Hyderabad in September 2021, we were a compact team of 20 Annalectuals. It was a part of our strategic endeavour to bring the workplace closer to our workforce. As a result, we were able to bring diverse mindsets into our fold, which enabled us to succeed swiftly. Since then, there has been a remarkable growth in talent diversity as well as efficiency. Today, we have a strong workforce of over 300 Annalectuals in Hyderabad, delivering top-notch services across various functions. We continue to learn and evolve and our strength is mirrored in the value we have been creating for our partner agencies and clients.”