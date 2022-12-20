Anushka Sharma appointed as brand ambassador for Puma India

Speaking on the association, Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, PUMA India & Southeast Asia, says, “Anushka is a true embodiment of what it means to be bold and unapologetically herself. As a brand, we strongly believe in supporting and enabling the determined spirit of women. We are extremely excited to bring Anushka into the PUMA family. We will be creating unique opportunities with her to deeply engage with our consumers. We are confident that the new association with Anushka will further drive our approach towards fitness and lifestyle in the country and in turn inch us closer to our consumers across cohorts.”

The social media banter between the actor and PUMA India was staged. The marketing gimmick was curated to create intrigue and deeply engage with consumers and Anushka’s fanbase.