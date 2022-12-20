Anushka Sharma appointed as brand ambassador for Puma India

The sports giant has on-boarded the actress over a fun social media banter in a span of 48 hours.
Sports brand PUMA India on-boards ace bollywood actor and entrepreneur Anushka Sharma as its new brand ambassador. The latest association with Anushka comes as part of PUMA’s ongoing commitment to the women’s business in India.
The actor will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories including select collections through myriad activities and brand campaigns throughout the year.
Commenting on her association with PUMA, Anushka Sharma said, “I have been an admirer of the brand PUMA as they have always pushed boundaries and celebrated women who embrace individuality, fashion, sports and fitness culture. This resonates with me because it is something I have always believed in and determinedly followed. With this new association, I will be able to connect with and encourage more women to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. I am looking forward to everything that PUMA and I have planned for the coming year.”
Speaking on the association, Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, PUMA India & Southeast Asia, says, “Anushka is a true embodiment of what it means to be bold and unapologetically herself. As a brand, we strongly believe in supporting and enabling the determined spirit of women. We are extremely excited to bring Anushka into the PUMA family. We will be creating unique opportunities with her to deeply engage with our consumers. We are confident that the new association with Anushka will further drive our approach towards fitness and lifestyle in the country and in turn inch us closer to our consumers across cohorts.”
The social media banter between the actor and PUMA India was staged. The marketing gimmick was curated to create intrigue and deeply engage with consumers and Anushka’s fanbase.
With this, the actor entered the PUMA family which also includes notable personalities such as Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Chhetri, and recently Harrdy Sandhu.