Apple to discontinue the iPod after 21 years

It’s the early 2000s. You’re travelling in a suburban train. At the next stop, a guy walks in. He is wearing faded Levi’s jeans and a blue shirt. There is a white wire coming out of his jeans’ pocket, going into his ears. His head is bobbing up and down. Nearly everyone in the train is staring at him. The wire is clearly the bait. Everyone’s like, “He’s using an iPod.”