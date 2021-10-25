Apple’s screen cleaning ‘kapda’ is worth a thousand bucks

Priced at Rs 1,900 or Rs 224/mo on EMI; folks are more likely to keep it clean than clean screens with it.
Trust Apple to get its balance of design and pricing on the higher end of the classy and affordability scale respectively.
Its newest offering is evidence.
Called the ‘Polishing Cloth’, it is available on the Apple India website and as per the brand it is “made with soft, non-abrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.”
If you’re worried about the price, don’t fret because you buy it on EMI starting at Rs 224/month. It is less than what you pay for your Netflix subscription every month.
The Polishing Cloth even got Elon Musk to speak of it on Twitter.