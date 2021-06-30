As Pride Month concludes, Dunzo introduces two new queer mascots

Dunzo, one of India’s leading go-to app for groceries and essentials, has always strived to foster diversity and inclusion in the workplace and beyond. While the end of June marks the end of Pride celebrations for some, for Dunzo, it's a moment of new beginnings as it unveils the newest mascots of the Duniverse, or Dunzo’s mascot universe.

Two new characters, who are proud members of the LGBTQIA+ community, will continue Dunzo’s tradition of representation across its platform. It is another step in ensuring that everyone in the community has a place at Dunzo.