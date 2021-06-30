As Pride Month concludes, Dunzo introduces two new queer mascots

Careline Ringaraj (She/Her) and Jusmeet (They/Them) are members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and will represent Dunzo all year round.
Dunzo, one of India’s leading go-to app for groceries and essentials, has always strived to foster diversity and inclusion in the workplace and beyond. While the end of June marks the end of Pride celebrations for some, for Dunzo, it's a moment of new beginnings as it unveils the newest mascots of the Duniverse, or Dunzo’s mascot universe.
Two new characters, who are proud members of the LGBTQIA+ community, will continue Dunzo’s tradition of representation across its platform. It is another step in ensuring that everyone in the community has a place at Dunzo.
“As a three-sided platform, we have always been conscious of representing the different voices in our community. Our ethos reflects the people we work with on an everyday basis, and we strongly believe #VarietyMakesUs. With the inception of the Duniverse, we wanted to capture the many stories and faces that make Dunzo the platform so loved by users,“ said Sai Ganesh, head — brand at Dunzo.
“We’re so excited to introduce the newest members of the Dunzo Mascot Universe — Careline Ringaraj (She/Her) from Chennai, and Jusmeet (They/Them) from Jalandhar. They are proud members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and will represent Dunzo all year round, year after year.“
A press note mentions that diversity and inclusion have always been a part of the Dunzo DNA — whether it’s in the services that it delivers, or the community it serves. While taking a stand on diversity and inclusion, Dunzo has also initiated several programs internally, such as the Women@ Dunzo initiative. It aims to create conversations around policies and workplace practices that impact the culture and emotional health of the organisation.
As Dunzo continues to build more initiatives around diversity and inclusion, it's building a place for all members of the community. With the addition of the two LGBTQIA+ characters to its mascot universe, Dunzo will continue to advocate for inclusiveness and widen acceptance to include all sections of the society as equals.