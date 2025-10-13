Asian Paints is re-painting Indian homes with its new 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai' campaign

After its recent Royale Glitz campaign featuring Deepika Padukone, Asian Paints is back with another TVC, this time starring not a celebrity but homes of all kinds.

Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai isn’t a new ad; it's a legacy property that the paint giant keeps bringing back from time to time with new versions.

Asian Paints reported a revenue of Rs 29,545.3 crore for the financial year ending in March 2025, representing a 5.32% drop compared to its revenue of Rs 31,205.1 crore in 2024, according to the company’s annual financial report.

The television commercial that familiarised India with the now-iconic Har Ghar campaign was filmed back in 2002, with narration by the creator of the ad, Piyush Pandey, himself.

In 2024, the same commercial with the updated Asian Paints logo was relaunched in another campaign, and now, a fresh version is available for viewing.

As Piyush Pandey, chief advisor of Ogilvy India, notes, “Homes have always spoken; what's beautiful now is how they’re starting new conversations.”

While the original ad film depicted a traditional Indian joint family with a dupatta-clad mother along with her kids and in-laws, the eight new homes in the latest ad speak to a more modern India.

The latest Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hain ad film:

From a home that is being hand-painted by what seems to be an unmarried couple to another where a teenage boy (not a girl) is not only attempting being a pastry chef on Instagram but is also being cheered on by his grandmother.

The deliberately inclusive undertone doesn’t end here; the ad also includes a home where pets are family and another where even foreign exchange students are fed like relatives.

Lastly, a little girl is shown paying respect to her grandfather, who, although not dead, doesn’t live with her in what was earlier the norm in a ‘joint family’. “Kaun waqt ke saath badlav laata hain par yaadon ko nahin bhulata,” reaffirms the ongoing narration of the ad, a Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai classic. The new ad film will also be available in eight regional languages.

The original Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hain ad film:

Not a rerun, but a continuum

For Amit Syngle, managing director and CEO of Asian Paints, the move to relaunch the classic campaign is rooted in the brand’s enduring philosophy.

“We've always believed that the core essence of the brand is the emotional connection we have with the consumer.”

This emotional hook was cemented two decades ago: “One of the big areas we looked at from 2002 onwards was about embracing and owning homes in a huge way. And Asian Paints has always believed that when you look at bringing joy and happiness to people's lives, homes become a very forceful place where everyone comes together.”

He emphasises that Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai is more than just an old, successful campaign; it's the brand's backbone.

“This has always been a part of our larger flagbearer strategy; it has been the backbone of a lot of stuff we have been doing. We are very clear that homes represent the people who live in them, and today, Har Ghar epitomises the idea of reflecting the personalities of those residents."

The overall Indian paints and coatings market size is estimated to be $8.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $17.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.35%, as per the IMARC Group, an international market research firm.

According to IPO Central, an Indian market analysis firm, Asian Paints leads the Indian paints and coatings market with a share of about 55%; Berger Paints (18%), Kansai Nerolac (17%), and Akzo Nobel India (7%) follow, with Birla Opus also steadily becoming a significant part of the race.

Embracing the homes of new India

The new creative is a conscious update to reflect the modern Indian family. Syngle explains that the shift towards highlighting the stories of millennials, Gen Z, and non-traditional family structures was intentional.

The goal was complete inclusivity, which required moving beyond the single-family narrative.

“It kind of brings in all generations together, whether it is the millennials or Gen Z, or it is the older generation; that coexistence and inclusivity is something which we wanted to showcase very brilliantly. Because today we believe it's not about the whole home; it's about every room, because every room has a personality of the person who's staying inside.”

“We always wanted to be part of the homemaking emotion, which we think is timeless,” asserts Syngle.

The new TVC, he says, needed to be modern and speak to the current socio-cultural context. When discussing the creative process with Piyush Pandey, the brief was clear: “What he wrote was compelling, very emotional, and in with the times. And therefore, when we conceptualised it, we felt that it had to be quirky, subtle, modern and contemporary,” notes Syngle.

A year-long, multi-crore media plan

While the campaign is timed around the festive season, Syngle clarifies that the media strategy is designed for a year-round impact, with a marketing spend allocation “of about Rs 15 to 20 crore".

“Festivals are also a time when families come together and homes come alive. And people do decorate their homes, but we hope that the TVC stays with you for the full year,” he adds.

This marketing budget is being deployed across mass-market touchpoints. “We are looking at some massive properties, whether it is KBC, Big Boss, or cricket,” says Syngle, adding that the brand “will spend the money throughout the year to ensure that we are available on the best properties to reach pan-India audiences”.

The marketing budget is also heavily allocated in the digital space to capture a younger demographic.

“We are putting a lot of money on digital influencers as well, because we feel that is something that can get us very strong eyeballs from the right audiences, especially the younger generation that we are looking to tap in a very big way.”

Asian Paints collaborates with digital influencers in the lifestyle and DIY space who not only portray the brand in an aspirational light but also integrate its products in creative do-it-yourself projects that people cannot scroll past.

Measuring success beyond reach and Cost Per Rating Point (CPRP)

In measuring the campaign’s success, Asian Paints will look beyond traditional metrics, focusing on key consumer insights. The company is using a multi-pronged analytics framework that includes:

Top-of-Mind Awareness (TOMA): “How do we really further the top of the mind awareness in terms of how people recall the brand Asian Paints when they see homes and home decor?”

Keyword association and search engine data: “It's also about keyword association when people speak about homes on the internet, do they search Asian Paints? Search engine data from Google Analytics would be a very big factor in terms of how we would measure it.”

Consumer consideration: “How does Asian Paints feature in your top mindset when you are considering something to buy?”

According to Syngle, the revival of Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai is thus not simply a nostalgic throwback. It is a strategic move to re-own the emotional narrative of the home, tailored for a new generation, backed by a significant, all-year media plan to solidify Asian Paints' position as a home décor leader.