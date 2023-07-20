Ather Energy’s upcoming launch sees a design prelude to woo commuters

Ather scooters belong to a premium segment, with pricing starting at plus 1Lac. This could be a challenge, especially since spending so much money would also come with sufficient skepticism. As per Urs, the category is evolving and the brand is looking to identify its next batch of customers. “The consumers that we are trying to acquire could be EV enthusiasts, or those who are on the fence. This is where the cost of ownership and the initial investments are coming through.”