AVPL partners with Punjab Kings for IPL 2023

AVPL, has partnered with Punjab Kings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023. The company’s AVPL Drones branding will feature on the player’s caps and at the home ground of Punjab Kings for this season.
With a focus on digitalisation, AVPL aims to bring social transformation while promoting the Skill India, Make in India, Digital India, and Startup India missions. Besides offering employable skills through Skill India Training Programmes and vocational education, AVPL promotes self-employment by facilitating the training of agri enterprenuers as 350,000 drone pilots through government schemes and NBFCs. This initiative aims to assist farmers across 660,000 villages in India. In addition, the company plans to establish 33 centres of excellence for agriculture and drone training in India and abroad. AVPL also promotes startups in agriculture and allied sectors.
Through this partnership with Punjab Kings, AVPL aims to connect with the youth and encourage them to take up entrepreneurship as a full-time career. With members of the Punjab Kings IPL team proudly donning the APVL Drone logo on their caps, the company expects to widen its visibility across India.
Commenting on the partnership, Deep Sisai, AVPL chairman and MD said, “Cricket is at the very heart of India’s culture, and our affiliation with Punjab Kings presents an unparalleled opportunity to establish a meaningful connection with the millions of young cricket enthusiasts who avidly follow the team and IPL matches. We believe that youth are the driving force of the nation's future and deserve a fighting chance to reach their true potential. By empowering India’s youth with the necessary skills training, we endeavour to unlock countless employment opportunities for them and improve their prospects.”
AVPL's partnership with the Punjab Kings for the current IPL season will go beyond on-ground activities. The company also plans to launch an Above The Line (ATL) campaign to promote its association with the team. This campaign is expected to expand the reach of AVPL's message and create greater awareness about its commitment to youth-centric self-employment, drones and progressive farming.
Satish Menon CEO of Punjab Kings commented, “The Punjab Kings team is happy to have AVPL as one of our official partners for this IPL season. AVPL's dedication to equipping the youth with vocational training and helping farmers increase their daily income and uplift their lives resonates deeply with our team's values. I look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on our fans."