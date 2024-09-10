Bacardi is cashing in on fruity flavours for Breezers as Indian tastes evolve

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has introduced a new Mango Peach flavour. Bacardi's head of innovation tells us more.
Bacardi Breezer is often considered a category of its own within the ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol market in India, primarily due to its unique positioning as an 'alcopop'. This term refers to a sweet, carbonated alcoholic beverage that typically combines spirits, such as Bacardi rum, with fruit flavors and soda.
Launched in India in 2002, Breezer was designed to appeal to younger consumers looking for refreshing, easy-to-drink options without the complexity of traditional cocktails.
22 years later, the brand is enjoying more than 90% share of the RTD market, with a 26% increase in volume and value as per IWSR, a provider of global beverage alcohol market data to beverage alcohol brands. The ready-to-drink market in India is experiencing a remarkable surge itself, with industry analysts projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29% in value and 12.15% in volume from 2021 to 2026, according to Triton Market Research.
To continue with its fruity legacy, Breezer recently launched a new Mango Peach flavour, backed by consumer feedback and a lot of R&D. As per Ayaesha Gooptu, who is head of innovation for AMEA at Bacardi, the new flavours are concocted to meet the growing and evolving consumer palettes within the category.
"The idea behind innovating for Breezer stems from the fact that today's consumers are looking for more fusion flavours rather than just a single flavour like mango, peach, or watermelon," Gooptu explains. "We have focused on remaining in the fruity and flavourful zone, and over the last few launches, Breezer has introduced various punch flavours, combining two distinct tastes."
The selection of the Mango Peach flavour was a strategic move, as per Gooptu. "Mango is a much-loved fruit in India, often referred to as the king of fruits, and it's a flavour that resonates deeply with Indian consumers who ultimately guided this decision."
Breezer's strong brand presence and consumer appeal have enabled it to capitalise on the growing RTD trend. "Breezer has been a loved brand in this segment for a long time, which is reflected in our growing market share and brand growth," Gooptu states. "The consistent introduction of new flavours plays a significant role in this success."
Breezer, as a category, is often the go-to drink for those beginning their journey in the spirits space. It's a low-alcohol-by-volume (ABV) drink that offers a fruity, poppy flavour, making it more appealing to the taste buds, which is why it's quickly loved.
Consumers today are increasingly seeking out premium drinking experiences, and Breezer's ability to cater to these demands has been a key driver of its success, says Gooptu.
One unique aspect of Breezer's consumer base is that the brand often serves as the first introduction to alcoholic beverages for many young people.
Marketing approach
We focus on being present at events where we can sample our products, conduct tasting sessions, and create experiences that resonate with consumers.
In navigating the competitive RTD landscape, Breezer has adopted a strategic marketing approach focused on accessibility and visibility. "Our main strategy is to ensure that Breezer is available at the right places, particularly in trade channels where consumers can pick up the product," says Gooptu. "Showcasing our full range and making it easily accessible is crucial for building awareness."
Within the constraints of regulatory guidelines surrounding alcohol advertising, Breezer has found innovative ways to engage with its target audience. "We focus on being present at events where we can sample our products, conduct tasting sessions, and create experiences that resonate with consumers.”
What makes Breezer stand out?
The size of the Indian RTD canned cocktail market was estimated to be $820.1 million in 2023, accounting for 38.1% of the overall market share. Demand is expected to capture a CAGR of 12.1% through 2033, as per Future Market Insights, a market research and consulting firm.
Within this space, Bacardi Breezer faces competition from several key brands such as Smirnoff, known for its variety of flavored vodka-based RTDs like Smirnoff Ice, and Magic Moments, which offers a range of vodka-based options targeting similar demographics. Jack Daniel's also competes in the category with its products like Jack Daniel's Tennessee Cola, while Royal Challenge provides a selection of spirits and RTDs appealing to the same market.
Despite the surge in competition from mixers and non-alcoholic products, Breezer remains confident in its positioning as a market leader. "Breezer remains a strong and established brand in the RTD category. We are leaders in this space, and while mixers and cocktail-inspired products have their own audience, Breezer has a distinct consumer base," Gooptu asserts.
Nationwide reach and the competition
Breezer's geographic reach in India is widespread, with particularly strong markets in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Goa. "Breezer cuts across various occasions, unlike other spirits, which are typically associated with specific occasions," Gooptu notes. "Breezer can be enjoyed at any time of the day, making it a part of various celebrations."
This versatility has allowed Breezer to appeal to a diverse demographic, spanning both genders and various age groups. "Breezer is consumed across the country, with particularly strong markets in south," Gooptu says. "However, the rest of India also sees significant consumption."
As the festive season approaches, spirit brands are gearing up for a celebratory spike in sales. However, Breezer, as per Gooptu, is particularly different from how India’s months-long festivities affect its business. "Interestingly, unlike other spirits categories, Breezer doesn't see a significant uptick during festivals," Gooptu reveals. "It's more of a summer drink, though it is consumed consistently throughout the year."
Looking ahead, Breezer's expansion plans will focus on maintaining its innovative edge and staying attuned to evolving consumer preferences. "Our focus will be on keeping the innovation streak alive, continually offering new and exciting experiences to consumers," says Gooptu. "Given the growing adjacent categories, it's more important than ever to keep consumers engaged with new offerings that meet their preferences."