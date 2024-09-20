Bacardi launches sweet-spicy fusion with new mango-chilli rum for Gen Next

Bacardi hosts a series of events including NH7 Weekender and Casa Bacardí On Tour. These events are designed to provide an immersive experience in which consumers can enjoy the new Mango Chilli flavour in vibrant, social settings. “We focus on making sure the Mango Chilli experience is the best it can be, whether through bars, events, or other experiences. Whether it's through music festivals, intimate gatherings, or interactive promotions, we want to ensure that BACARDÍ Mango Chilli is part of a larger, enjoyable experience for our consumers,” Jha explains.