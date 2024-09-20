Bacardi launches sweet-spicy fusion with new mango-chilli rum for Gen Next

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The long-standing fondness for mangoes in India to open up new occasions for rum consumption, explains Bacardi India's brand lead.
Bacardi has launched its latest flavoured rum, Bacardi Mango Chilli, in India, which combines the sweetness of mango with the spice of chilli. To promote its new offering, the spirits company has released a brand advertisement featuring Instagram influencer and content creator Radhika Seth.
The new campaign emphasises how younger consumers now interact with brands in more dynamic and versatile ways, as well as how alcohol, once associated with special occasions, has evolved into a lifestyle choice and part of a variety of social settings.
According to Ashish Jha, brand lead for Bacardi India, “Alcohol today is synonymous with a variety of different occasions, not limited to just drinking and getting drunk.”
The brand’s marketing strategy reflects this trend, emphasising experiences above traditional endorsements. Jha explains that “Bacardi doesn’t believe in brand ambassadors or celebrity endorsements. We’re not looking for reach; we’re looking for consumers who share the brand’s values.” This approach prioritises authenticity and connecting with consumers who align with Bacardi’s values, rather than relying solely on high-profile endorsements for mass appeal.
Speaking about the new flavour, Jha says, “Bacardi is committed to constantly innovating in new and interesting ways while keeping consumers at the heart of everything we do. We want to become a brand that attracts the next generation of rum drinkers.”
The decision to launch this product was driven by India’s long-standing love for mangoes. Extensive research was conducted to ensure the flavour profile appeals to consumers from India’s different regions. “India’s mangoes vary significantly by region, and we wanted to create a flavour that appeals to diverse preferences across the country. We conducted extensive R&D to balance the taste so that it would appeal to consumers from various regions,” Jha adds.
He further explains, reinforcing Bacardi’s broader strategy, “We work with flavour houses to understand consumer preferences, experimenting with bold and local flavours to drive meaningful conversations.” Jha said the sweet and spicy taste is intended to suit a variety of drinking occasions, from shots to cocktails. “The product’s versatile flavour opens up new occasions for rum consumption, whether it’s a casual gathering or a special event,” he notes.
Until now, Bacardi Limon has been the brand's best-selling SKU in India, but Jha believes that the new Mango Chilli offering will gain a sizable share in the market. “We’re seeing the sweet and spicy trend growing, so we expect Mango Chilli to be the next big hit.”
The ad campaign taps into evolving consumer tastes, comparable to how Limon became popular for its refreshing citrus profile.
Additionally, the campaign aims to provide a holistic consumer experience rather than simply introducing a new product. Bacardi’s strategy takes a 360-degree approach to reaching consumers both online and offline.
Jha says, “Our consumers are not limited to social media; they engage in bars, attend events, and spend time with friends and family. Our campaign reflects this by incorporating a mix of social media, events, and partnerships with bars to connect with them at several touchpoints.”
Bacardi hosts a series of events including NH7 Weekender and Casa Bacardí On Tour. These events are designed to provide an immersive experience in which consumers can enjoy the new Mango Chilli flavour in vibrant, social settings. “We focus on making sure the Mango Chilli experience is the best it can be, whether through bars, events, or other experiences. Whether it's through music festivals, intimate gatherings, or interactive promotions, we want to ensure that BACARDÍ Mango Chilli is part of a larger, enjoyable experience for our consumers,” Jha explains.
The goal is to put the consumer experience at the heart of the brand’s activities, introducing the beverages in a way that maximises their appeal and impact.