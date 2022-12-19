Bajaj Almonds Drops ropes in Kiara Advani as new brand ambassador

Launching the new campaign, Advani said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be the face of the iconic Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil. It is a brand that aligns with my own values and beliefs and I look forward to taking this heritage brand to the next generation of Indians. It has the benefits of 6X Vitamin E and almond oil. Bajaj Almond Drops has transformed my locks into lustrous, healthy-looking tresses. I’m excited to be able to share my love for this product with my fans and the audience through this partnership.”

The ‘Boring Nahi Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign talks about “Styling Fearlessly” without having to worry about hair fall. Research has indicated that women are often reluctant to try newer hairstyles thinking that it might lead to poorer hair health and hair fall. The campaign sets out to allay such fears and present Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil as a trusty and reliable solution