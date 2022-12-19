Bajaj Almonds Drops ropes in Kiara Advani as new brand ambassador

The brand has launched a new ‘Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign featuring the actress.
Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, has roped in Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador.
The brand has signed-up with the popular Bollywood actress and youth icon to feature in its latest ‘Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign which aims to connect the brand with young women to further consolidate its market lead in the segment.
As the new face of the Brand, she will feature in a series of high-energy marketing campaigns and events in the coming months.
“We are delighted to have Kiara on our team,” said Jaideep Nandi, managing director, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. "Her talent, beauty, and connect with the masses make her the perfect ambassador for our Brand.
Launching the new campaign, Advani said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be the face of the iconic Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil. It is a brand that aligns with my own values and beliefs and I look forward to taking this heritage brand to the next generation of Indians. It has the benefits of 6X Vitamin E and almond oil. Bajaj Almond Drops has transformed my locks into lustrous, healthy-looking tresses. I’m excited to be able to share my love for this product with my fans and the audience through this partnership.”
The ‘Boring Nahi Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign talks about “Styling Fearlessly” without having to worry about hair fall. Research has indicated that women are often reluctant to try newer hairstyles thinking that it might lead to poorer hair health and hair fall. The campaign sets out to allay such fears and present Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil as a trusty and reliable solution
With the nourishment of 6X Vitamin E and almonds, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil is clinically proven to be twice as effective in reducing hair fall compared to other brands.
The ‘Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign will cover all major national and regional television channels and feature prominently across all leading digital media platforms. The campaign’s first commercial featuring Kiara can be viewed at: