Bata India expands product portfolio with 'Power Acti-Wear' launch

The Power Acti-Wear range is designed to aid fitness enthusiasts to pursue the activity of their choice with comfort.
Bata India, India's largest footwear retailer, has announced that it is expanding its product range to include activewear and athleisure clothing with the launch of Power Acti-Wear. The clothing range will focus on comfort and contemporary style and will offer the latest innovation and technology to fitness enthusiasts under Bata's flagship athleisure brand Power.
Power has been known for its dynamic range of performance-driven footwear and with the launch of Power Apparel, the brand aims to amalgamate cutting-edge innovation with fashion forward designs. The collection offers a range of t-shirts, shorts & tracks that seamlessly blend functionality and styling. The Power Acti-Wear range is designed to aid fitness enthusiasts to pursue the activity of their choice with comfort. The apparel range comes with technologies like Qik-Dry, Acti-Vent, Acti-Stretch and Feather Tech enabling quick sweat absorption, higher air circulation, perfect stretch and light weight to enhance performance while ensuring a comfortable workout experience.
Speaking on the launch, Olivier Heck, Global Athleisure brands director, said, “Power Acti-Wear is not just a clothing line; it is Power’s commitment to pushing boundaries. By combining our expertise in innovation with our passion for style, we are setting up a new benchmark in the world of performance and athleisure. Power is synonymous with fitness, and now with Apparel, we are not just introducing clothing; we are introducing a powerful lifestyle.”
Bata recently, launched a new line of walking shoes called Power N-Walk that come with the latest Step & Go hands-free technology. This makes it convenient and stylish at the same time. The launch of Power Acti-Wear is another step towards creating a stronger product portfolio in the Indian market.