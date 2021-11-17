Big FM forays into the social commerce space with the launch of ‘Big Living’

In today’s time, it is vital to reach out to the audience and contribute to their wellness. One can make simple tweaks to the consumption patterns with smart environment-friendly, locally crafted products and solutions to live a more enriching life. Keeping this thought in mind, each category of offering by BIG Living is designed to cater to the needs of the responsible citizen. It connects the consumers to an array of like-minded brands, artisans and designers who share a similar philosophy of sustainable living. It gives a wide-spread platform to bring forward the rich diversity and creative talents that our country has to offer. Each product is specially selected by the talented RJs from the BIG FM family. BIG Living is another glorious feather to the golden hat of BIG FM whose driving purpose is to meet the needs of the audience and stakeholders. It enables brands in expanding their footprint to other markets and building a community of people who believe in a brand. It is also perfectly in line with the radio network’s ideology of providing entertainment with a purpose!