Birla Estates becomes associate sponsor of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2024

The collaboration aims to create memorable experiences for fans and signifies a vision of excellence, passion, and integrity.
Birla Estates, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group housed under Century Textiles and Industries, along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced its continued partnership for the upcoming T20 season. Following the partnership extension, Birla Estates has been named as the ‘associate sponsor ‘of RCB for IPL 2024.
Sharing her thoughts on the continued association, Anitha Krishnan, head – marketing, Birla Estates, said, "We are thrilled to extend our association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the third consecutive year. Our consistent support for this team reflects our deep alignment with their values and goals. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians, and RCB’s passion resonates with the spirit of excellence and innovation that Birla Estates stands for.”
Rajesh Menon, vice president and head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Birla Estates, and we are excited to continue working together to create memorable experiences for our fans."
