Bisleri International partners with five IPL teams targeting youth to promote hydration

Expressing enthusiasm on the extension of this partnership, Tushar Malhotra, director of sales and marketing, Bisleri International said, “We have built a robust sports marketing program over the last few years, and we are thrilled to enter the cricketing season with five of the most iconic cricket franchises. We will be rolling out an exciting and power packed integrated marketing campaign under the Bisleri #DrinkItUp umbrella which will feature individual limited-edition packs with player imagery from our partner teams. We will also be providing a superlative experience to our consumers with in-stadium branding, product experience and immersive experiential encounters.”