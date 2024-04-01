Bisleri International partners with five IPL teams targeting youth to promote hydration

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It plans to launch a campaign featuring limited-edition packs, in-stadium branding, digital content, and partnerships with Star Sports.
Bisleri International, a packaged drinking water brand is thrilled to announce its partnership with Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the official hydration partner. Bisleri, with a legacy of more than 50 years, has been championing the narrative on the importance of staying hydrated and healthy, a cause which connects with today's youth.
Expressing enthusiasm on the extension of this partnership, Tushar Malhotra, director of sales and marketing, Bisleri International said, “We have built a robust sports marketing program over the last few years, and we are thrilled to enter the cricketing season with five of the most iconic cricket franchises. We will be rolling out an exciting and power packed integrated marketing campaign under the Bisleri #DrinkItUp umbrella which will feature individual limited-edition packs with player imagery from our partner teams. We will also be providing a superlative experience to our consumers with in-stadium branding, product experience and immersive experiential encounters.”
Expanding on specifics, Tushar elaborated, "Furthermore, we're set to introduce compelling digital content highlighting partner teams and influencers, coupled with enticing consumer contests. Our Bisleri trucks will journey across the country, displaying campaign creatives. To further ignite interest, we'll supply POSM material to our retail partners and join forces with Star Sports for a groundbreaking media collaboration, amplifying our latest TV communication campaign."
Bisleri has been influencing consumers on the importance of hydration for decades. It continues to strengthen its narrative by associating with the teams as hydration partners for the season. Bisleri has also recently partnered with a series of marathons and sporting events in the country and will continue its concentrated efforts towards building youth connect by driving the hydration narrative across multiple platforms.