Bisleri partners With 'King of Kotha' to strengthen its presence in South India

The association features Dulquer Salmaan on Bisleri's limited-edition packs - 500 ML, 1 Litre, and 2 Litre.
Bisleri, has partnered with the Mollywood movie, King of Kotha, starring Dulquer Salmaan. The association features Dulquer Salmaan on Bisleri's limited-edition packs - 500 ML, 1 Litre, and 2 Litre. These limited-edition bottles will be available across Kerala and a select few cities in Tamil Nadu, such as Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tirupur, Nagercoil, Tenkasi, and Theni.
Commenting on the collaboration, Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International , said, “Through the limited-edition pack collaboration with King of Kotha, we aim to strengthen our local brand love in Kerala and select cities of Tamil Nadu by providing an exciting experience to both our consumers and trade partners. "
Also commenting on the collaboration, Wayfarer Films & Zee Studios said, "Much like the south film industry, Bisleri has carved a special place in the hearts of millions. This collaboration allows us to connect with audiences in new and engaging ways with Dulquer Salmaan's collectible on the limited-edition bottles, thereby creating a memorable experience beyond the silver screen."
The company continues its hyper-local approach strengthening cultural nuances with its ongoing association with South Indian films. The King of Kotha limited-edition packs are an ode to the cinematic grandeur of the Malayalam film industry while celebrating the irresistible charm and appeal of Dulquer Salmaan. The packs will be promoted across over 12,000 outlets, in all general and modern trade outlets in Kerala and select cities in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, it will be available online through the Bisleri @Doorstep App.