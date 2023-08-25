Bisleri partners With 'King of Kotha' to strengthen its presence in South India

The company continues its hyper-local approach strengthening cultural nuances with its ongoing association with South Indian films. The King of Kotha limited-edition packs are an ode to the cinematic grandeur of the Malayalam film industry while celebrating the irresistible charm and appeal of Dulquer Salmaan. The packs will be promoted across over 12,000 outlets, in all general and modern trade outlets in Kerala and select cities in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, it will be available online through the Bisleri @Doorstep App.