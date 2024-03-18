boAt partners with RCB and GT as official audio & wearable sponsor for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
boAt, an audio and wearables brand, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with two IPL teams – the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) – as their official Audio & Wearable partner for the upcoming season.
This exciting collaboration strengthens boAt's commitment to the dynamic world of cricket and further cements its position as the preferred choice for tech-savvy fans and enthusiasts.
boAt's association with RCB and GT is a strategic move that resonates with the brand's core values of innovation, passion, and excellence. With its portfolio of audio products and smart wearables, boAt seeks to empower fans to stay connected to the action, experience immersive sound, and flaunt their team spirit in style.
Commenting on the partnership, Aman Gupta, co-founder & CMO, boAt, said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans as their official Audio & Wearables partner. Both teams are known for their aggressive gameplay and passionate fan base, which perfectly aligns with boAt's energetic and youth-centric brand identity. Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate the fan experience, celebrate the spirit of cricket, and inspire fans to #BeAboAthead."
boAt's 'Be a boAthead' campaign invites individuals to join its dynamic community, offering rewards and prizes through exclusive games and activations linked to IPL teams Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore. By fostering camaraderie and excitement, the campaign embodies boAt's commitment to engaging its community and reinforcing its leadership in audio and wearable technology.
Through this initiative, boAt aims to not only expand its reach but also deepen connections with its community of ‘boAtheads’, creating memorable experiences that resonate beyond the IPL season. Additionally, boAt will be rolling out a 360-degree marketing campaign throughout the season, capturing the excitement and energy of the IPL.
With this strategic partnership, boAt is poised to take its brand association with cricket to the next level, engaging millions of fans and establishing itself as the ultimate companion for every cricket enthusiast.