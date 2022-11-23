Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal invests in The Ayurveda Company

The brand is raising Series A of $15mn starting with the Kajal’s investment, making her a long-term partner in the growth journey.
D2C omnichannel ayurveda brand, The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C.) has launched its Series A Funding round with Kajal Aggarwal, a Tollywood & Bollywood actor as the first investor in this round.
The first (seed) round was led by Azim Premji's Wipro Consumer Care Ventures & HNIs, and is now raising Series A of $15mn starting with Kajal’s investment, making her a long-term partner in the brand's growth journey.
Talking about the relationship she shares with T.A.C, Actor & Investor Kajal Aggarwal explained her journey of discovering the brand. "When I was expecting my son, Neil, like most mothers-to-be, I wanted only the safest, purest and natural things for my baby, right from his clothes to his everyday care products. That's when I learned about T.A.C.'s Dashapushpadi range and tried it on myself before using it on him. The brand stands out because of its honest, ethical & hand-picked Ayurvedic formulations. I truly believe that Ayurveda holds the power to transform this world, making it a better, kinder place, which is why I joined T.A.C.'s mission to heal the world with Ayurveda."
Launched in 2021 as an online-first brand, T.A.C. claims a 500% growth in its top-line revenue from Mar to Oct '22 and is set to grow 10x from Mar '22 to ‘23.
Param Bhargava, Founder of The Ayurveda Co. quotes, "T.A.C. enjoys a robust online community with Ayurveda at the heart of it. Our eCommerce gets strong traction of sales through the Ayurvedic consultation-based purchase on the website (www.theayurvedaco.com) & 30+ marketplaces like Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, Flipkart, First Cry, BlinkIt, among others.
Shreedha Singh, Co-founder & CEO., adds about Kajal's association with T.A.C., "Growing up, we, the Millennials, have had a distant relationship with Ayurveda. It's time to introduce the coming generations to the life-changing habits & benefits that Ayurveda imparts, both for their enhanced quality of life & to take this powerful traditional system to every household in India, and globally. We had to tell the story through someone who believed in our vision. Partnerships & relationships are important to us, and Kajal reciprocates this value system as an individual. She is an avid propagator of a natural and holistic lifestyle, so it only made sense to have more extensive synergies in the future in addition to having her on board for the range curated for the young ones."