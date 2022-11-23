Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal invests in The Ayurveda Company

Shreedha Singh, Co-founder & CEO., adds about Kajal's association with T.A.C., "Growing up, we, the Millennials, have had a distant relationship with Ayurveda. It's time to introduce the coming generations to the life-changing habits & benefits that Ayurveda imparts, both for their enhanced quality of life & to take this powerful traditional system to every household in India, and globally. We had to tell the story through someone who believed in our vision. Partnerships & relationships are important to us, and Kajal reciprocates this value system as an individual. She is an avid propagator of a natural and holistic lifestyle, so it only made sense to have more extensive synergies in the future in addition to having her on board for the range curated for the young ones."