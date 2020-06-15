BookMyShow's new consumer report explores the post-COVID out-of-home entertainment space

Fifty-four per cent of Indians are eager to step out to catch their favourite films within 15-20 days of the lockdown being lifted, says the survey.
"India is gearing up to step out and get back to its favourite entertainment experience once the lockdown lifts," reveals BookMyShow, India's biggest online ticketing platform.
In a report titled ‘Back To Out-of-Home Entertainment’, the online ticketing giant wanted to find out two things:
When will people go back to out-of-home entertainment?
What will make people go back to out-of-home entertainment?
The survey was conducted in 235 cities and towns across India, and recorded over 4K responses. Seventy per cent of the responses came from consumers in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada and Kochi. Forty-nine per cent of the consumers who responded were aged between 25 and 34 years.
Here are the key findings of the report:
1. 54% of Indians are eager to step out to catch their favourite films within 15-20 days of the lockdown being lifted.
2. Older India, aged between 55 and 64 years, wants to get out sooner.
3. 95% of the respondents want safe F&B.
4. 99% of the respondents want deep cleaning of cinemas, seats, and restrooms, post each show.
5. Seat sanitisation, and disinfectant tunnels are the top two safety measures the respondents expect.
6. 90% of the respondents prefer e-ticket/m-ticket.
7. 40% of those surveyed prefer attending music concerts with smaller groups.
8. Close to 68% of those surveyed want minimal social contact.
9. Around 50% of those surveyed prefer only freshly prepared food.
10. Nearly 10% of the respondents are unwilling to follow social distancing; they believe in YOLO.
