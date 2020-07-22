Borosil enters the disinfectant space, launches a UV-disinfection unit

Called Suraksha, it disinfects 99.9% germs and other pathogens present on the surfaces with an in-built Ultraviolet – C light.
Entering the newly hot space of disinfectants is Borosil with 'Suraksha', an Ultra-Violet disinfection unit.
As per the brand, the unit disinfects 99.9% germs and other pathogens present on the surfaces with an in-built Ultraviolet – C light. The UV-C light produces electromagnetic energy and impacts the DNA of microorganisms like viruses which destroys their ability to reproduce and thus makes them inactive.
The unit comes with a capacity of 22 litres with a strong capability to effectively sterilize daily household and office essentials. From mobile phones to masks, medical equipment, purses, wallets, currency notes, watches, groceries to vegetables, fruits, food parcels and other objects.
In its press release, Borosil further stated, "The leakage proof design keeps UV-C rays safely within the chamber. The unit shuts off automatically on opening, thus further reducing the chances of exposure to the human body. Research has proven that exposure to UV-C light has a positive impact on fruits, vegetables, and other food products."
Announcing the launch of Borosil Suraksha, Shreevar Kheruka, MD, Borosil Ltd said, “We stand by our commitment as an Indian brand to understand and deliver products that make daily lives easier. I believe every crisis comes with opportunities to learn and evolve. We must innovate on product development to be relevant to the current times. This vision has been at the forefront of the development of Borosil Suraksha.”
The unit will be available for pre-booking at www.myborosil.com and costs Rs 11,990.