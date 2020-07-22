Borosil enters the disinfectant space, launches a UV-disinfection unit

Announcing the launch of Borosil Suraksha, Shreevar Kheruka, MD, Borosil Ltd said, “We stand by our commitment as an Indian brand to understand and deliver products that make daily lives easier. I believe every crisis comes with opportunities to learn and evolve. We must innovate on product development to be relevant to the current times. This vision has been at the forefront of the development of Borosil Suraksha.”