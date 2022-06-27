Bumble brings back ‘Stand for Safety’ initiative in India

Bumble also offers a full suite of product features with a focus on safety. The app provides the option for users to block and report any person who goes against our Community Guidelines. People can easily access the Safety + Wellbeing Centre resource hub within the app built to help our community have a safe and healthy dating experience. As a geographic-specific feature for the Bumble community in India, a woman can choose to use only the first initial of her name to create her Bumble Date profile, and can share her full name with connections when she feels ready and comfortable.