Cadbury’s new ‘minty’ and ‘paan’ Dairy Milk bars

Dairy Milk Hint O’Mint (made with Cadbury Bournville and Mint crystals) and Dairy Milk Paanjeer (combo of Paan and Anjeer) are the new limited-edition bars for Cadbury Dairy Milk. The two new flavours are the Mondelez India’s ‘go Madbury for Cadbury’ campaign. The mint and paan variants have been created by Apoorva Rajan (from Bengaluru) and Prabhjot Anand (Punjab), respectively.