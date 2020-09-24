Cadbury’s new ‘minty’ and ‘paan’ Dairy Milk bars

The new limited-edition Dairy Milk flavours Hint O’Mint and Paanjeer are all set to hit the shelves by the first week of October 2020.
Dairy Milk Hint O’Mint (made with Cadbury Bournville and Mint crystals) and Dairy Milk Paanjeer (combo of Paan and Anjeer) are the new limited-edition bars for Cadbury Dairy Milk. The two new flavours are the Mondelez India’s ‘go Madbury for Cadbury’ campaign. The mint and paan variants have been created by Apoorva Rajan (from Bengaluru) and Prabhjot Anand (Punjab), respectively.
The company is all set to launch Madbury 2.0, asking consumers, “Kahaan Se Aayegi Hamari Agli Cadbury?” Cadbury Dairy Milk Hint O’Mint and Cadbury Dairy Milk Paanjeer, are all set to hit the shelves by the first week of October 2020.
In a press release, Anil Viswanathan, senior director - marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said that consumers wanted to amalgamate the taste of chocolate with the desi/localized flavours.
The Mondelez India team said that other local flavours that came to the fore included suggestions like Chai and Elaichi, Paan and Mixed Berries, Kulfi and Badam, Cashew and Mishti Doi, among others. The brand will associate with celebrity chef Kunal Kapoor, to create some digital engagement for the winners and the winning flavours.