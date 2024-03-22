Capri Global Capital extends partnership with Gujarat Titans for 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As part of this alliance, the Capri logo will prominently feature on the right chest of the Gujarat Titans’ official team jerseys.
Capri Global Capital Ltd, a non-banking financial company, today announced an extension of its partnership with Gujarat Titans for 2024, marking their third year of collaboration.
As part of this alliance, the Capri logo will prominently feature on the right chest of the Gujarat Titans’ official team jerseys.
Basant Dhawan, group CMO, Capri Global stated, "At Capri Global, we recognize the transformative power of sports in bringing communities together. With its incredible reach of over 500 million in India, the league is the fastest reach aggregator across media platforms. It helps us drive brand connect with varied audiences across income strata and geographies. This is our third year of association with the Gujrat Titans and we firmly believe that it will further help us drive brand affinity and create meaningful engagement propositions with our existing and potential customers.”
Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO - Gujarat Titans said, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Capri Global into the new IPL season. Capri Global made its IPL debut with the Gujarat Titans and the extension of the association is a testament to the tremendous value added to the brand with our winning performances. We look forward to a long mutually beneficial association with Capri Global.”
Gujarat Titans is a professional franchise cricket team based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This year for IPL, the team will be captained by Shubman Gill and coached by Ashish Nehra.