CavinKare expands dairy presence to brand restaurants

Commenting on the launch, Manu Ranjit - director, said “We are happy and excited to take the retail route for our flagship brand Cavin’s. With innovation at its core, Cavin’s as a brand has brought to market many path-breaking products that have set unprecedented benchmarks. Right from packaged milkshakes to our most recent H-Milk launch, we have always been at a forefront of offering consumers products that are easy to use and enjoyed by the whole family. Continuing this momentum, we wanted to bring brand Cavin’s a step closer to the consumers by launching an exclusive retail outlet that will offer a unique experience of shopping & dining to the whole family.”