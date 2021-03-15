CavinKare expands dairy presence to brand restaurants

The Cavin’s outlets will offer cold chain products like Milkshake, Lassi, Paneer, Curd, Milk variants.
Renowned for innovative breakthroughs in the market, FMCG major CavinKare today announced the foray of its flagship dairy wing, Cavin’s into exclusive retail space under the brand My Cavin’s. Adding a new dimension to the retail format, My Cavin’s aims to directly reach consumers and cater to their needs by providing a unique blend of shopping & dining experience under one roof.
Commenting on the launch, Manu Ranjit - director, said “We are happy and excited to take the retail route for our flagship brand Cavin’s. With innovation at its core, Cavin’s as a brand has brought to market many path-breaking products that have set unprecedented benchmarks. Right from packaged milkshakes to our most recent H-Milk launch, we have always been at a forefront of offering consumers products that are easy to use and enjoyed by the whole family. Continuing this momentum, we wanted to bring brand Cavin’s a step closer to the consumers by launching an exclusive retail outlet that will offer a unique experience of shopping & dining to the whole family.”
He also added, “We have invested 50L to set up the first outlet in Chennai, our plan is to scale it up to 150 outlets across regions by 2025. Cavin’s enjoys a good market share in the dairy segment and with this expansion, we are confident that the brand will become the market leader paving way for more innovative ventures in the future.”
My Cavin’s outlet was launched today in Chennai. Spread across 1000 sq.ft, the outlet comprises all cold chain products like Milkshake, Lassi, Paneer, Curd, Milk variants and more from the house of Cavin’s. Besides retailing Cavin’s products, My Cavin’s has also set up exclusive dining spaces for families to relish delicacies whipped by a team of renowned chefs. From sandwich stations to monster shakes, the team of chefs at My Cavin’s will roll out special delicacies using Cavin’s products.